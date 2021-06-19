Rodgers went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over Milwaukee.
Rodgers doubled and scored in the sixth inning and later gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead in the seventh with his RBI double. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the month and first since June 10. The 24-year-old is slashing .264/.349/.431 with 14 RBI through 83 plate appearances.
