Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Reds.

Rodgers returned from a four-game absence caused by a back injury and reclaimed his starting role at second base. He began the performance with an RBI single in the first inning, and one frame later he delivered a bases-clearing double. The effort marked the first time Rodgers tallied multiple hits in a game, and the double was only his second extra-base hit of the campaign. Rodgers has gotten off to a disastrous start to the season by posting a .109/194/.145 line, but Sunday's performance was an encouraging sign that he can get on track at the plate.