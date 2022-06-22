Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Marlins.

Rodgers made his lone hit count, smacking a two-run double to right field in the third inning. He surprisingly struggled through a six-game homestand by collecting only two hits across 24 at-bats. However, he was able to get back on track on the road Tuesday and brought his RBI total on the season to 31.