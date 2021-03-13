Rodgers left Saturday's spring game against the Mariners in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent hamstring injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers pulled up on a steal attempt in the bottom of the fifth inning, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power. The 24-year-old is the favorite to serve as the primary second baseman to begin the regular season, but it's not yet clear whether his injury will force him to miss time.
