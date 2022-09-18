Rodgers was removed in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Cubs due to left hamstring tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers was lifted prior to the bottom of the inning after he appeared to injure his hamstring while running to first base on an RBI groundout in his lone plate appearance of the afternoon. He'll be listed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Giants.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Lifted with possible leg injury•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggling during road trip•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Good to go Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Sitting following root canal•