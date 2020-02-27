Rodgers (shoulder) is on track to make his Cactus League debut as a designated hitter at some point next week, and he could be ready to play second base before spring training concludes, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

When Rodgers underwent surgery last July to repair a torn labrum, the prevailing belief was that his recovery would extend into the first month of the regular season. The 23-year-old has since accelerated his timeline, however, as he's been able to perform full baseball activities for the past three weeks to put himself on track to participate in spring games. Despite his rapid progress, Rodgers still seems likely to either open the season on the Rockies' injured list or report to Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the year. Colorado wants Rodgers to play on an everyday basis, and it would probably behoove the organization to have him shake off the post-surgery rust in the minors rather than at the big-league level.