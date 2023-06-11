Rodgers (shoulder) is fielding grounders and showing better range of motion, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rodgers has been out all season after undergoing shoulder surgery. The surgery once appeared to be potentially season-ending, but the Rockies seem optimistic that he could return late this season. Any potential return is still months away, but he's at least taking steps in the right direction.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Could make late-season return•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Could need season-ending surgery•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Requires MRI•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dislocates left shoulder•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Leaves game due to injury•