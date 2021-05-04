Rodgers (hamstring) took at-bats against rehabbing Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) in a simulated game Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers was reportedly running the bases when he recorded a base hit during one of his plate appearances, a sign that the 24-year-old may be nearly recovered from the right hamstring strain he suffered in mid-March. With the minor-league season beginning Tuesday, Rodgers will likely report to Triple-A Albuquerque in the near future to complete a rehab assignment. Once the hamstring injury is in the rear-view mirror, Rodgers could be a candidate to fill an everyday role in the Colorado infield alongside shortstop Trevor Story.
