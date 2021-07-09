site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-brendan-rodgers-gets-rest-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Gets rest Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rodgers is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Padres.
Rodgers will get his first breather since June 29. Chris Owings will man the keystone and bat eighth Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read