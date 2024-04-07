Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Alan Trejo will pick up the start at second base while Rodgers rests for the second time in the Rockies' first 10 games of the season. Over 35 plate appearances to date, Rodgers is hitting .147 with no extra-base hits, no stolen bases, no RBI and four runs.
