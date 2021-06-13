Rodgers will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Reds.

Trevor Story's recent return from the injured list has proven more detrimental to Garrett Hampson than to Rodgers. Hampson will be on the bench for the second time in three games Sunday, while Rodgers collects his third start in a row at the keystone. Rodgers struggled to get going at the plate in his initial action when he was reinstated from the IL on May 21, but he's slashing .323/.405/.645 thus far in June while striking out only 16.2 percent of the time.