Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-5 loss to Cincinnati.
The infielder slugged his third homer in the last six games. He's added six RBI and four runs scored in that span. Rodgers' chances of everyday playing time were reduced by the return of Trevor Story (elbow) on Thursday, but he'll likely compete with Ryan McMahon at second base and Joshua Fuentes at third base. Rodgers is slashing .278/.355/.463 with three homers, 11 RBI and four runs scored across 62 plate appearances.
