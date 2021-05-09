Rodgers (hamstring) will report to the Rockies' extended spring training facility in Arizona this week to continue playing in simulated games, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers had already progressed to playing in simulated games last week at Coors Field, but he should be able to pick up at-bats on a more regular basis in Arizona. Since Rodgers was idle for nearly a month due to the right hamstring strain he suffered in mid-March, he'll get some time to ramp up in Arizona before Colorado presumably sends him out for a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque. Whenever he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Rodgers could take over as the Rockies' everyday second baseman.