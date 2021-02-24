Rodgers (shoulder) is fully healthy to begin spring training and could compete for time at second base, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers missed the final month of the 2020 season due to what was considered a minor right shoulder strain, but he felt healthy during the offseason and continued to add muscle. While the Rockies haven't indicated that he'll work at second base this season, he could compete for the starting job with Garrett Hampson this spring. He'll also take grounders at shortstop and third base this spring and could take over as the starting shortstop if the team trades Trevor Story this season. The 24-year-old has been limited by shoulder injuries in each of his first two major-league seasons and slashed .196/.235/.227 with nine home runs and a 32.4 percent strikeout rate over 32 games across the past two years.