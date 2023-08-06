Rodgers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
He'll get a breather for the series finale after he started in all five of the Rockies' games since he returned from the 60-day injured list Monday, going a collective 5-for-21 with two RBI and one walk against six strikeouts in those contests. Alan Trejo will spell Rodgers at the keystone.
