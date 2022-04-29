Manger Bud Black said Friday that Rodgers (back) could require a trip to the injured list, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rodgers has missed the last two games with back stiffness, and he's apparently still dealing with the issue Friday. Since Garrett Hampson (hand) is expected to be on the IL until at least Tuesday, Alan Trejo should see an uptick in playing time at second base if Rodgers misses additional time.