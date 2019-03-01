Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Knocks in two
Rodgers went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Rodgers drove in a run during the first inning on a sacrifice double play, and he plated another in the third on an RBI single to left field. He's 2-for-11 with three RBI and two runs scored so far this spring as he continues to compete for a job at second base.
