Rodgers went 1-for-2 with two RBI in Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

Rodgers drove in a run during the first inning on a sacrifice double play, and he plated another in the third on an RBI single to left field. He's 2-for-11 with three RBI and two runs scored so far this spring as he continues to compete for a job at second base.

More News
Our Latest Stories