Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, one double and two runs in Tuesday's spring win over the Diamondbacks.

Rodgers had gone just 1-for-5 with a single and two strikeouts across his past two games, but he was dominant in the early innings of Tuesday's Cactus League matchup. After C.J. Cron led off the top of the second inning with a double, Rodgers blasted a two-run homer to left field to put the Rockies on the board. He then led off the top of the fourth inning with a double of his own and was brought in with one out in the frame. The 24-year-old is a strong candidate to carve out regular playing time in the infield this year if he can produce once the season gets underway.