Rodgers went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-4 loss to Miami.

Rodgers pinch hit for Charlie Blackmon and got Colorado on the board with a solo home run in the seventh inning. In the eighth, the infielder added an RBI single. Trevor Story (elbow) returned to action Thursday, so Rodgers is likely to see a bench role going forward. He's now slashing .280/.362/.420 with two homers, 10 RBI and three runs scored across 58 plate appearances.