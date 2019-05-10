Rodgers is slashing .339/.409/.603 with seven homers and 18 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque through 121 at-bats.

Rodgers is the most highly rated prospect in the Rockies' system and he's been mashing Triple-A pitching so far this season. The duo of Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson has struggled to produce offensively at second base to this point for Colorado, so it could only be a matter of time before the club feels compelled to give the 22-year-old Rodgers a look at the big-league level. If they do, Hampson is a candidate to get optioned back to Albuquerque, as he's slashing just .186/.211/.267 over 86 at-bats.