Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Making case for promotion
Rodgers is slashing .339/.409/.603 with seven homers and 18 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque through 121 at-bats.
Rodgers is the most highly rated prospect in the Rockies' system and he's been mashing Triple-A pitching so far this season. The duo of Ryan McMahon and Garrett Hampson has struggled to produce offensively at second base to this point for Colorado, so it could only be a matter of time before the club feels compelled to give the 22-year-old Rodgers a look at the big-league level. If they do, Hampson is a candidate to get optioned back to Albuquerque, as he's slashing just .186/.211/.267 over 86 at-bats.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Won't break camp with big club•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Knocks in two•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Set to compete for keystone gig•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Recovering from shoulder tightness•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Put on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...