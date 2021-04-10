Rodgers (hamstring) is making significant progress in his recovery, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rodgers suffered a right hamstring strain in mid-March but has been participating in baseball activities recently. He's been doing light running, and he'll take batting practice and work on fielding Saturday. Manager Bud Black said Saturday that Rodgers is getting close to a return, but Black declined to give a specific timetable for the second baseman to make his season debut.
