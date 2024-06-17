Rodgers (hamstring) went through a full workout Monday at Coors Field and the Rockies are still deciding whether he needs a rehab assignment before being activated, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Rodgers resumed baseball activities a few days ago and it appears he's continued to progress without issue. He's eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and while there's no indication he'll return on that date, it doesn't appear to have been ruled out. Adael Amador has been filling in for Rodgers at second base but is likely to be sent back to Double-A Hartford once Rodgers is ready.