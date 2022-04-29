Rodgers (back) isn't starting Friday against the Reds.
Manager Bud Black indicated Friday that Rodgers could require a stint on the injured list since he continues to deal with back stiffness, but he'll remain day-to-day for now. Alan Trejo is starting at second base and batting ninth.
