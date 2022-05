Rodgers was held out of the lineup the past two days with a hand injury, though he's expected to play Friday versus the Royals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers last saw the field Monday against the Giants and went 1-for-4 with a run scored, and it's unclear when exactly he picked up the injury. Regardless, it's not believed to be a serious issue, and he should retake the field following Thursday's scheduled off day.