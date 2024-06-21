Rodgers (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday.
Rodgers is officially back on the Rockies' active roster after missing exactly two weeks of action. While he isn't in the lineup for Friday's contest, he should be expected to take over second base duties from Alan Trejo this weekend.
