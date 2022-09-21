Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Rodgers continues to deal with a hamstring injury, but he recently underwent an MRI that had reassuring results. The 26-year-old is out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup while Garrett Hampson starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
