Rodgers (illness) remains out of the lineup Tuesday versus Atlanta.
Rodgers was scratched from the Rockies' lineup Monday due to an illness and apparently needs a bit more rest and treatment. Harold Castro is playing second base and batting seventh Tuesday against the NL East leaders.
