Rodgers is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Brewers due to right hamstring discomfort, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers tweaked his hamstring on a play in the field Monday in Milwaukee and could be held out of action until Thursday's series opener at Dodger Stadium. The good news is that the oft-injured 26-year-old infielder should not require yet another IL stint.
