Rodgers (shoulder) took part in batting practice Saturday, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers began hitting drills in mid-June, though that was with softer practice balls. After the All-Star break, he is expected to report to the Rockies' spring training facility to continue to ramp up his activity. If all goes well, Rodgers hopes to return at some point in August.
