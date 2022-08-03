Rodgers went 3-for-6 with two walks, a solo home run and three runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Rodgers delivered his 10th home run of the season in the first game, taking Yu Darvish yard in the fourth frame. He's been strong across the last month -- spanning 29 games -- during which he's maintained a .318/.371/.445 line with three home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored. While he hasn't shown much growth in production for his 2021 campaign, Rodgers has settled into being a reasonably productive player as the Rockies' everyday second baseman.