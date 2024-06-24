Rodgers went 2-for-4 Sunday against the Nationals.

Rodgers was activated from the injured list Friday after missing around two weeks with a hamstring injury, and he was in the starting lineup both Saturday and Sunday. He hit cleanup on both occasions, going a combined 3-for-8 with a home run and three RBI. The Rockies will head on a five-game road trip starting Tuesday, and Rodgers has hit just .239 with no home runs away from Coors Field this season.