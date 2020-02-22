Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Progressing faster than expected
Rodgers (shoulder) could play the field before the end of spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers underwent right labrum surgery in July and was expected to see some at-bats as a designated hitter during spring training, but manager Bud Black said Saturday that his recovery is going faster than expected, and he could be ready to play in the field prior to the end of spring training. Rodgers' recovery will still likely extend into the regular season, but Saturday's update is encouraging for his eventual return.
