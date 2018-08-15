Rodgers was placed on the 7-day disabled list due to a hamstring injury at Triple-A Albuquerque retroactive to Sunday.

Rodgers will be eligible to return to the field Sunday, though the organization has yet to comment on any sort of timetable or the severity of his injury. The infielder hasn't played since Thursday and has gone just 7-for-31 (.226 average) with two doubles and a pair of RBI since joining the Triple-A team at end of July.