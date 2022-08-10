Rodgers went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals.

Rodgers wasn't able to generate much power -- all four of his hits were singles, but he kept the line moving on a busy night for the Rockies' offense. The second baseman has gone 11-for-31 (.355) through his first eight games in August, albeit with only two extra-base hits. The hot stretch has him up to a .284/.334/.432 slash line with 10 home runs, 52 RBI and 57 runs scored through 99 contests.