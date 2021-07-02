Rodgers went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk as Colorado beat St. Louis 5-2 on Thursday.

Rodgers tagged Cardinals' starter Adam Wainwright for a two-run homer in the second, singled in the fourth and walked with two out in the ninth to ignite the game-winning rally. It was the young infielder's second straight two-hit performance as he's now slashing .290/.374/.486 in 34 games.