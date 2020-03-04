Rodgers (shoulder) said he will serve as a designated hitter in one of the Rockies' split-squad games Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers has made rapid progress in his recovery from July surgery to repair a torn labrum, as the Rockies were previously uncertain that the 23-year-old would be ready to play in games at any point in spring training. After he was able to gradually ratchet up the intensity of his workouts in the last few weeks, however, Rodgers looks like he'll be ready to make his Cactus League debut in a purely offensive role. The Rockies haven't indicated if Rodgers will be able to play the middle infield before the end of spring training, making it uncertain if he'll be included on the Opening Day roster.