Rodgers (shoulder) will head out to High-A Spokane on Monday to begin a rehab assignment, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

At one point, Rodgers' injury was feared to be season-ending, but he now appears to be on the verge of a return to live action. Rodgers will start out at the High-A level, and given the extended absence, he figures to take close to the full 20 days on rehab. While he took a bit of a step backward last season, Rodgers is a .294/.349/.442 career hitter at home in Coors Field.