Rodgers has been invited to the Rockies' major-league camp this spring.

The Rockies will give one of their best prospects a look against big-league competition, though he's ultimately expected to open the season back in the minors. Rodgers opened the 2017 campaign with High-A Lancaster but quickly earned a promotion to Double-A after hitting .387/.407/.671 with 12 homers in 51 games for the JetHawks. The 21-year-old's success didn't quite translate following his promotion, however, as he hit just .260/.323/.413 in 38 games with Double-A Hartford. Rodgers, who possesses above-average power with the potential for an above-average hit tool, will likely return to Double-A to open the 2018 campaign.