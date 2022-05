Rodgers went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Rodgers began his productive effort with an RBI double in the second inning. He followed that up four frames later with a three-run home run, his first long ball of the season. Though Rodgers got off to a dreadful start to the season, he has collected multiple hits in three of his last four starts, during which he's also recorded four runs scored and eight RBI.