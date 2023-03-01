The Rockies sent Rodgers (shoulder) in for an MRI on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After he exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers early, Rodgers was given a preliminary diagnosis of a dislocated left shoulder, but the MRI should offer more clarity on the exact nature of the injury as well as its severity. For the time being, the Rockies seem to be viewing Rodgers as day-to-day, but even if the MRI doesn't reveal anything overly concerning, the 26-year-old may be several days away from rejoining the spring lineup.