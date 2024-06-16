Rodgers (hamstring) has engaged in all baseball activities in recent days, MLB.com reports.
Rodgers has been running and hitting soft toss, though he took another step forward by doing light fielding drills Saturday. The team has said they expect Rodgers to return shortly after he's eligible and his current level of activity suggests he remains on track.
