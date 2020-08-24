Rodgers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies brought Rodgers up from their alternate site last Wednesday, but the team is living up to its reputation, tempering excitement over the 24-year-old's arrival. Rodgers has now been out of the lineup for three of the Rockies' last five games. He's struggled to get going with the sporadic playing time, recording just one hit in 12 plate appearances.