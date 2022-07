Rodgers is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Garrett Hampson will get a look at second base while Rodgers heads to the bench for the first time since May 25, ending a streak of 43 consecutive starts. The 25-year-old's horrendous April looks to be a distant memory at this point; in the two-plus months since, he's slashed .290/.337/.472 with eight home runs, 41 RBI and 36 runs in 62 games.