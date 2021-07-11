site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-brendan-rodgers-scratched-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Scratched Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rodgers has been scratched from Saturday's starting lineup against the Padres for an undisclosed reason.
Trevor Story was also a late removal from the lineup. The reasons for the infielders being scratched aren't clear at this point, but the Rockies should provide further update later Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read