Rodgers was scratched from lineup Wednesday against the Phillies due to back soreness.
Rodgers is mired in an 0-for-17 slump and was in Colorado's initial lineup for Wednesday, and it's unclear when the back issue cropped up. Ryan McMahon was scheduled for a day off but will instead start at third base, pushing Alan Trejo to the keystone.
More News
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dropped to seventh in lineup•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Dreadful start to season•
-
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Occupying key spot in lineup•