Rodgers will bat cleanup for the Rockies to begin the 2024 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers was limited by a shoulder injury for much of the 2023 season, and he managed just a .701 OPS across 192 plate appearances. Now fully healthy, the Rockies are hoping he'll be in for the breakout season his prospect pedigree seemed to promise. While Rodgers doesn't have the prototypical power of a cleanup hitter -- he has a career .146 ISO -- he makes relatively consistent contact, which should make him productive with runners in scoring position.