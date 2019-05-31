Rodgers remains on the bench Friday against Toronto.

Rodgers sits for the second game in a row and the third time in four games. The 22-year-old's .303/.361/.364 slash line translates to just an 82 wRC+ when factoring in the Coors Field effect. Ryan McMahon and his .260/.356/.449 line (99 wRC+) will remain in the lineup at second base.

