Rodgers (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Rodgers has spent most of the season on the shelf while recovering from shoulder surgery, but it's a tight right hamstring that will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row. Per MLB.com, Rodgers picked up the injury when he lunged after a grounder in the field in the first inning of Monday's 12-1 loss to the Brewers, but he was able to finish out the game. After Alan Trejo replaced Rodgers at the keystone for Tuesday's 7-3 win, Harold Castro will get the nod at second base for the series finale.