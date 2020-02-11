Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Slightly behind schedule
Rodgers is slightly behind schedule in his recovery from July shoulder surgery, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The news contrasts with reports from early in the offseason, when Rodgers said that he was ahead of schedule. It remains to be seen exactly when he'll be back on the field, though it may make sense for him to open the year at the Triple-A level as he works his way back from his long absence, as he struggled to a .224/.272/.250 line in his 25-game debut last season. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Rodgers isn't expected to return to the majors until May.
