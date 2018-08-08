Rodgers is hitting .241 with zero home runs, zero walks and seven strikeouts in his first seven games (29 plate appearances) with Triple-A Albuquerque.

He was promoted from Double-A on July 31 after hitting .275/.342/.493 with 17 home runs and 12 steals in 402 plate appearances with the Yard Goats. While his aggressive, pull-heavy approach would typically portend subpar batting averages in the big leagues, he will presumably have the luxury of calling Coors Field home, which will help a lot in that regard. Rodgers has received starts at shortstop, second base and third base since his promotion, which makes sense, as it's unclear where he will play when he reaches the big leagues. Garrett Hampson is closer to being big-league ready, so he and Ryan McMahon will likely compete in spring training to replace DJ LeMahieu (who is a free agent after this season) at second base. If neither of those players impress as an everyday second baseman, Rodgers could get his chance there at some point next summer, while also representing a replacement option if Nolan Arenado or Trevor Story gets hurt in 2019.